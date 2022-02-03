Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on PK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 113,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,730. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.