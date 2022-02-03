Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61, RTT News reports. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY22 guidance to $17.80-18.30 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $322.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.71. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $334.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

