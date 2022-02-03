PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) released its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $43.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.57. 136,031,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,216,072. PayPal has a 1 year low of $129.01 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.16 and a 200-day moving average of $233.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.63.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.