PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.63.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a 12 month low of $129.01 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $155.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after buying an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

