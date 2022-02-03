PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.63.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.79. PayPal has a 1 year low of $129.01 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.