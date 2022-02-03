PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.63.

PYPL opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $129.01 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 108,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 10,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

