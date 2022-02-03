PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Barclays

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 50.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.31.

Shares of PYPL opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $155.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 12-month low of $129.01 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $253,727,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after buying an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

