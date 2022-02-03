Peabody Energy (BTU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Peabody Energy to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BTU opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $196,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Peabody Energy by 332.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 304.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Peabody Energy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,582 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 899,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

