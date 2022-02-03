PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 13,394 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,394 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBT. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 3,376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,282,000 after buying an additional 3,814,817 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,701,000 after buying an additional 3,608,311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,068,000 after buying an additional 2,044,079 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 2,787.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,918,683,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.