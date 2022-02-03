Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $927.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth $201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

