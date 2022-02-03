PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $175.47 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $242.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

