PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,084 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $265,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.52. 53,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

