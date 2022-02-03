Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 52,809 Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,809 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.16% of Lightning eMotors worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

ZEV opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

