Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.51. 290,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,098,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.