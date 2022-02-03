PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Major Shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust Sells 40,000,000 Shares of Stock

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

