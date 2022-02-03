PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on PGTI shares. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

PGTI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $106,460. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

