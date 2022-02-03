Phillip B. Donenberg Acquires 3,000 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Phillip B. Donenberg bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $23,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TSHA stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

