Phillip B. Donenberg Acquires 3,000 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Phillip B. Donenberg bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $23,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
TSHA stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
