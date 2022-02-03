PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:PPHPU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 8th

PHP Ventures Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PPHPU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 8th. PHP Ventures Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

PPHPU stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. PHP Ventures Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $646,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $713,000.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.