Pigeoncoin (PGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $390,936.09

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $390,936.09 and $24,427.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002335 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

