Pillar (PLR) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $177,293.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00114118 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

