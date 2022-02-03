Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $13,216.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00253229 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010869 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013645 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001034 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,784,404 coins and its circulating supply is 434,523,968 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

