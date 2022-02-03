Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $916,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 199,321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

