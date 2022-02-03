Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pioneer Power Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 107,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

