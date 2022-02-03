Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $154.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 127.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 89,979 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

