Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.00 million, a PE ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 55,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

