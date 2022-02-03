Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 267,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,324,899 shares.The stock last traded at $4.90 and had previously closed at $4.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $871.52 million, a P/E ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 2.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 363.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177,890 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 151.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 122,555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

