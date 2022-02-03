Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 267,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,324,899 shares.The stock last traded at $4.90 and had previously closed at $4.93.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $871.52 million, a P/E ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 2.55.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 363.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177,890 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 151.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 122,555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
