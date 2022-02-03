PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 158.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of PJT Partners worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJT. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,646 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 118.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 81,495 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,748 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after buying an additional 45,428 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

