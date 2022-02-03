PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $69.32, but opened at $65.19. PJT Partners shares last traded at $63.33, with a volume of 3,711 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43.

About PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

