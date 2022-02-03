PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Up to $15.89

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $16.50. PLBY Group shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 7,416 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. decreased their price target on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 81.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

