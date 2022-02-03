PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Up to $15.89

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $16.50. PLBY Group shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 7,416 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. decreased their price target on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 81.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.
PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
