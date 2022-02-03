Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $8,739,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $8,344,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $6,045,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $5,826,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $5,826,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,254. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

