pNetwork (PNT) Reaches Market Cap of $25.96 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001611 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $25.96 million and $4.54 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 84,463,973 coins and its circulating supply is 43,949,412 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

