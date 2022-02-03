POA Achieves Market Cap of $49.65 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
