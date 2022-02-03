Polker Price Down 8.2% This Week (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Polker has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $789,114.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polker has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.86 or 0.07097660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00055743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,604.88 or 0.99625378 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

