Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PHIC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,793. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Population Health Investment has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Population Health Investment by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,593,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,456 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,073,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Population Health Investment by 787.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 196,953 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Population Health Investment by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Population Health Investment by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 96,368 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

