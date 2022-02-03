PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.25. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

