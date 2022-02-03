Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PWCDF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC downgraded Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

