Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of PFD opened at GBX 115 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £988.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 86.64 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.71). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

