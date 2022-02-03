Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of PFD opened at GBX 115 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £988.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 86.64 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.71). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09.
About Premier Foods
