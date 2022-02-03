Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues Earnings Results

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PINC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.52. 541,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,923. Premier has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Premier by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Premier by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

