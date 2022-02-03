PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $708,700.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $708,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PSMT opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

