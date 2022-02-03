Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $440,000 Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in South State in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in South State in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in South State by 18.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in South State by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. South State’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Stephens raised their price objective on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

