Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $459,000 Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Accuray worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Accuray by 26.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 17.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 935,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 144.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 5.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 218,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARAY. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Accuray in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.40 million, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.91. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $30,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron C. Scott bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

