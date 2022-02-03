Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Senseonics by 365.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Senseonics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after buying an additional 4,826,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Senseonics by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after buying an additional 7,229,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Senseonics by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 3,581,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Senseonics by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after buying an additional 3,958,327 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

