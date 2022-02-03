Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

