Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,052,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 593,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 23,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $935,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,906,289 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSH opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.