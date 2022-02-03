Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Domo were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOMO. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

DOMO stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.69. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

