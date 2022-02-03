Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 55 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total value of $1,375,258.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $26,673,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

TYL opened at $470.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 123.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $498.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.32.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.