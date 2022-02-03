Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.22

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $1.02. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 235,884 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPDN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

