Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 15,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 164,936 shares.The stock last traded at $18.99 and had previously closed at $19.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.95.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Project Angel Parent LLC will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.