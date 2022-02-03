Prologis, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

NYSE:PLD opened at $157.33 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $1,358,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 55.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after acquiring an additional 255,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

