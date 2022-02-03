ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth $151,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,480,000 after acquiring an additional 126,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth $1,531,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

